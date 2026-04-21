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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 2 of 5]

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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Landscape images of microgrids

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9629883
    VIRIN: 230608-D-A3550-4954
    Resolution: 5174x2911
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

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    TAGS

    Department of the Army
    Texas Military Department
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    Always Ready Alway There
    National Guard Bureau

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