Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:20 Photo ID: 9629883 VIRIN: 230608-D-A3550-4954 Resolution: 5174x2911 Size: 3.9 MB Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

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