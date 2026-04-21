Landscape images of microgrids
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9629883
|VIRIN:
|230608-D-A3550-4954
|Resolution:
|5174x2911
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
No keywords found.