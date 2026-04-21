Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:20 Photo ID: 9629875 VIRIN: 260415-O-PW729-7831 Resolution: 500x667 Size: 148.76 KB Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

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This work, Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.