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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 4 of 5]

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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    A Texas Military Department representative conducts conditions checks as part of the Black Start Exercise, April 15, 2026, Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas. This simulated full electrical grid failure tests microgrid capabilities through out the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9629871
    VIRIN: 260415-O-PW729-2265
    Resolution: 5286x3524
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
    Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience

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