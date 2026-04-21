A Texas Military Department representative conducts conditions checks as part of the Black Start Exercise, April 15, 2026, Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas. This simulated full electrical grid failure tests microgrid capabilities through out the installation.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9629871
|VIRIN:
|260415-O-PW729-2265
|Resolution:
|5286x3524
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Powering Through the Dark: How the Texas Military Department Leads the Nation in Redefining Energy Resilience
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