Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel of U.S. Space Command’s J7 Joint Forces Development and Training directorate, pose for a photo during USSPACECOM Academic Engagement Enterprise (AEE) Spring 2026 Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 16, 2026. The AEE Symposium is an annual event designed to foster collaboration between military leaders and academic institutions and serves as a forum to shape the future space workforce, advance applied research, and address technical challenges in the space domain. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Space Command photo by MC1 Shannon Burns)