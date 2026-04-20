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    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off [Image 6 of 6]

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    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    Personnel of U.S. Space Command’s J7 Joint Forces Development and Training directorate, pose for a photo during USSPACECOM Academic Engagement Enterprise (AEE) Spring 2026 Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 16, 2026. The AEE Symposium is an annual event designed to foster collaboration between military leaders and academic institutions and serves as a forum to shape the future space workforce, advance applied research, and address technical challenges in the space domain. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Space Command photo by MC1 Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9629286
    VIRIN: 260416-N-MM501-1172
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off
    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off
    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off
    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off
    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off
    Academic Engagement Enterprise Spring 2026 Symposium Kicks Off

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    USSPACECOM
    Academic Engagement Enterprise
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