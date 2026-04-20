Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules

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Polish Allies collect their parachutes during an exercise called Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 15, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)