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    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules [Image 32 of 41]

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    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Polish Allies jump out of a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri National Guard, in support of Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 15, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9628862
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-NR050-1039
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: KRAKOW, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules
    Polish Allies jump from a 139th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules

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    139th Airlift Wing
    139th AW
    Polish Allies
    Air Force
    Air National Guard

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