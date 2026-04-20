35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy

Soldiers from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade graduated the Basic Leader Course (BLC) at Wightman NCO Academy on April 10, 2026. The graduation marked a significant milestone in their professional development, recognizing their leadership growth and readiness to assume increased responsibilities as noncommissioned officers within the formation.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 00:32
|Photo ID:
|9628457
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-VB604-5121
|Resolution:
|4506x3004
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|PYEONG-TEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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