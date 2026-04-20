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    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy [Image 2 of 4]

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    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy

    PYEONG-TEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Sang Woo Choi 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade graduated the Basic Leader Course (BLC) at Wightman NCO Academy on April 10, 2026. The graduation marked a significant milestone in their professional development, recognizing their leadership growth and readiness to assume increased responsibilities as noncommissioned officers within the formation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9628456
    VIRIN: 260409-A-VB604-2663
    Resolution: 4550x3033
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: PYEONG-TEK, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Sang Woo Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers Graduate BLC at Wightman NCO Academy

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    Best Squad Competition
    BLC
    35thADA
    Graduation
    South Korea

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