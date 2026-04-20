Navy Band Southwest in Springdale, Utah

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Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Utah, during National Parks Navy Week on April 20.

From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.