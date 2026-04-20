Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Utah, during National Parks Navy Week on April 20.
From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9628444
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-LB807-1460
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGDALE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest in Springdale, Utah [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.