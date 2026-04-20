Navy Band Southwest in Springdale, Utah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician First Class Sam Detweiler performs with the 32nd Street Brass Band.

Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band performed at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Utah, during National Parks Navy Week on April 20.

From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.