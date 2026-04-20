U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines

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U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band celebrated St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines during a scheduled port visit while aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Through events like these, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band supports our allies and strengthens the historic partnership between the two nations, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Ralph Musni)