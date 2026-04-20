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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines [Image 2 of 6]

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andrew DelNagro 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band celebrated St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines during a scheduled port visit while aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Through events like these, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band supports our allies and strengthens the historic partnership between the two nations, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Ralph Musni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9628435
    VIRIN: 260321-N-CV007-5277
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 215.13 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Broadside Brass Band Leads St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines

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