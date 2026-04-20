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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip [Image 4 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army engineers assigned to 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, work alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to construct a field landing strip during Exercise Balikatan 2026 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The field landing strip will help enable Philippine Special Forces airborne operations and exercises. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:58
    Photo ID: 9628310
    VIRIN: 260418-A-CK914-1082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip

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