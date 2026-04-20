Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines construct a field landing strip

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A U.S. Army engineer assigned to 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives hand signals to an M1078 Standard Cargo Truck during Exercise Balikatan 2026 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. The field landing strip will help enable Philippine Special Forces airborne operations and exercises. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)