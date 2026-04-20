SEA Raines Hosts Command Senior Enlisted Leader Training

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(From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Chief Master Sgt Josh D. Moore, command chief, Air National Guard, sit on a panel during Command Senior Enlisted Leader training in Coronado, CA, Feb. 11, 2026. Leaders from all 54 states and territories came together, representing 435,000 soldiers and airmen across the National Guard, to strengthen collaboration across the force and focus on developing ready, capable warfighters while improving how to lead, communicate, and care for their people. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)