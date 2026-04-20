Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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A Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules fires defensive flares during an aerial demonstration above the Ohio River as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including a U.S. Air Force F-16 from the Viper Demo Team and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)