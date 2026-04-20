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    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 35 of 37]

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    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A Louisiana Air National Guard F-15C Eagle streaks above the Ohio River during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including four Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9627130
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-VT419-8651
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 862.89 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-15C Eagle

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