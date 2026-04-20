A Louisiana Air National Guard F-15C Eagle streaks above the Ohio River during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including four Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9627128
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-VT419-7433
|Resolution:
|2001x3000
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.