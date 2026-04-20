An F-16 from the U.S. Air Force Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., streaks above the Ohio River during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including four Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9627126
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-VT419-6388
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.