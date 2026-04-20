Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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An F-16 from the U.S. Air Force Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., streaks above the Ohio River during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including four Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)