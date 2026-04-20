A Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II performs an aerial demonstration above the Ohio River as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including a U.S. Air Force F-16 from the Viper Demo Team and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9627121
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-VT419-4832
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|666.62 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.