Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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A Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II performs an aerial demonstration above the Ohio River as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including a U.S. Air Force F-16 from the Viper Demo Team and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)