(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 25 of 37]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II performs an aerial demonstration above the Ohio River as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including a U.S. Air Force F-16 from the Viper Demo Team and two UH-60 Black Hawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9627120
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-VT419-4372
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    F-35 Lightning II
    Thunder Over Louisville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery