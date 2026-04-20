Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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A Kentucky Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade performs an aerial demonstration above the Ohio River during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. More than a dozen military aircraft performed during the show, including four Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the Louisville-based 123rd Airlift Wing and an F-16 from the U.S. Air Force Viper Demo Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)