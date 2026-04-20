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    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 28 of 37]

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    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    An Airman from Kentucky Air National Guard’s Louisville-based 123rd Special Tactics Squadron jumps into the Ohio River from a Kentucky Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk to demonstrate infiltration techniques during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. The helicopter is assigned to the Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9627115
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-VT419-5245
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show [Image 37 of 37], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show
    Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Thunder Over Louisville
    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade

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