Military aircraft showcase capabilities during Thunder Over Louisville air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from Kentucky Air National Guard’s Louisville-based 123rd Special Tactics Squadron climbs into a Kentucky Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the Ohio River to demonstrate exfiltration techniques during the Thunder Over Louisville air show in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026. The helicopter is assigned to the Frankfort-based 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)