U.S. Army Pfc. Cleopheus Lane, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, clears and checks the seal of his protective mask during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to react to hazardous conditions and apply individual protective procedures under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9626205
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-WQ640-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1150
|Size:
|557.83 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.