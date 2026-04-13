21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Pfc. Cleopheus Lane, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, clears and checks the seal of his protective mask during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to react to hazardous conditions and apply individual protective procedures under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)