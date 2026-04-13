U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonah Mang, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, puts on the overboots of his chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective suit during the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to properly don protective gear and respond effectively in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:57
|Photo ID:
|9626204
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-WQ640-1009
|Resolution:
|2048x1150
|Size:
|745.57 KB
|Location:
|[OBJECT OBJECT], BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|JESSUP, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.