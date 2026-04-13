21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonah Mang, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, puts on the overboots of his chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective suit during the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to properly don protective gear and respond effectively in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)