U.S. Army Spc. John Faire, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, disassembles an M240B machine gun during the weapons lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ weapon familiarity, technical proficiency and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9626198
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-WQ640-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1150
|Size:
|658.01 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|WURZBURG, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.