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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 7 of 10]

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. John Faire, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, disassembles an M240B machine gun during the weapons lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ weapon familiarity, technical proficiency and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9626198
    VIRIN: 260420-A-WQ640-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1150
    Size: 658.01 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: WURZBURG, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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