21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Spc. John Faire, a combat engineer assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, disassembles an M240B machine gun during the weapons lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ weapon familiarity, technical proficiency and ability to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)