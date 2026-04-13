21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Spc. Maksym Hubskyi, a financial management technician assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, uses binoculars during the call for fire portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to observe targets, process battlefield information and communicate accurate fire missions under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)