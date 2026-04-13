21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Sgt. Sinoe Fatongia, a parachute rigger assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, uses a compass during the land navigation portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to navigate unfamiliar terrain and maintain accuracy under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)