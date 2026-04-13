U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo, a military police Soldier assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles a demolition firing system during the simulated M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mine lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to apply tactical knowledge, follow proper procedures and operate safely under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9626192
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-WQ640-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1150
|Size:
|682.11 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|MISSION, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.