21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo, a military police Soldier assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles a demolition firing system during the simulated M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mine lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to apply tactical knowledge, follow proper procedures and operate safely under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)