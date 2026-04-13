21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Sgt. Judel Develles, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Special Troops Battalion, uses a compass to determine an azimuth during the map-reading portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to interpret maps, calculate direction and maintain accuracy under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)