21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Pfc. Khalil Poole, a mortuary affairs specialist assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Special Troops Battalion, plots points on a map during the map-reading portion of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to interpret coordinates, calculate direction and maintain accuracy under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)