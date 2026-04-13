21st Theater Sustainment Command Skill Level 1 event

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U.S. Army Cpl. Samir Rivera, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, assembles a radio and loads encryption during the communications lane of the Skill Level 1 event at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 20, 2026. The lane tested Soldiers’ ability to establish secure communications, operate equipment correctly and maintain accuracy under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Griffin Payne)