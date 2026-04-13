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    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home [Image 4 of 4]

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    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home

    ITALY

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    If your travels take you through the heart of Tuscany, make sure to carve out time for a visit to the Florence American Cemetery. It’s a deeply moving site where 4,392 white marble headstones rest among the iconic cypress trees and rolling hills just south of the city. While the cemetery is a peaceful place to visit any day of the year, it truly comes to life during the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Every May, locals and visitors join military members and officials to honor the fallen with heartfelt service, colorful floral wreaths, and a flyover that echoes across the Greve River valley.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 08:11
    Photo ID: 9626041
    VIRIN: 260420-A-BD101-8667
    Resolution: 1438x1087
    Size: 531.99 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home [Image 4 of 4], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home
    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home
    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home
    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home

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    New Haven soldier identified 81 years after vanishing in the Italian mountains finally goes home

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    Florence American Cemetery
    USAG Italy
    usabmc
    target news europe
    PFC St. Clair M. Gibson

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