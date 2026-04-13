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    Sailor collects Indian Ocean water for annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony

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    Sailor collects Indian Ocean water for annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel Lotter 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 19, 2026) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd
    Class Jawad Dughmush, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, collects water from the Indian
    Ocean, March 19, 2026, in support of the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony held in Washington D.C.
    NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the
    Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and
    PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Lotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9625913
    VIRIN: 260319-N-MJ357-1007
    Resolution: 5508x3672
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailor collects Indian Ocean water for annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, by SA Daniel Lotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Tradition and Heritage

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