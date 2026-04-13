Sailor collects Indian Ocean water for annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 19, 2026) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd
Class Jawad Dughmush, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, collects water from the Indian
Ocean, March 19, 2026, in support of the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony held in Washington D.C.
NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the
Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and
PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Lotter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9625913
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-MJ357-1007
|Resolution:
|5508x3672
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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