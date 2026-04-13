Sailor collects Indian Ocean water for annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 19, 2026) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd

Class Jawad Dughmush, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, collects water from the Indian

Ocean, March 19, 2026, in support of the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony held in Washington D.C.

NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the

Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and

PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Apprentice Daniel Lotter)