U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tony Elkins, a corrections and detention specialist assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, clears competitors onto the range for weapons qualifications as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event ensures safe and efficient range operations while testing Soldiers’ marksmanship and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9625256
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-PT551-8399
|Resolution:
|7650x5100
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC Day 1 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.