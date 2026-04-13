21st TSC BSC Day 1

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tony Elkins, a corrections and detention specialist assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, clears competitors onto the range for weapons qualifications as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19, 2026. The event ensures safe and efficient range operations while testing Soldiers’ marksmanship and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)