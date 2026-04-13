Mississippi National Guard Soldiers connect with the community at the Lincoln Memorial

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From left, U.S. Army Spc. Dakota Burket, Spc. Elijah Savage, Sgt. Brayden Douglas, Staff Sgt. Quentin Mullin, Sgt. John McKean, Spc. Trinity Jones, Spc. Hunter Powell, and Pfc. Jack Sullivan, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)