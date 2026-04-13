U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Powell, left, Pfc. Jack Sullivan, center, and Spc. Dakota Burket, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, interact with each other while patrolling at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9624780
|VIRIN:
|260414-Z-LK770-1206
|Resolution:
|5027x3351
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers connect with the community at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.