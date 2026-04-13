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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6 [Image 4 of 5]

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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Jo Takemasa, commodore, Surface Warfare Squadron 6 exchanges gifts with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin aboard Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9624630
    VIRIN: 260416-N-FA353-1111
    Resolution: 4119x2746
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6

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