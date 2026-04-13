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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6 [Image 3 of 5]

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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Commanding Officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Capt. Louis F. Catalina speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Jo Takemasa, commodore, Surface Warfare Squadron 6 and JMSDF members aboard Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9624629
    VIRIN: 260416-N-FA353-1039
    Resolution: 4895x3263
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6
    C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6

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