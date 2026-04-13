Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Jo Takemasa, commodore, Surface Warfare Squadron 6 and JMSDF members participate in a tour aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9624628
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-FA353-1030
|Resolution:
|4428x2952
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.