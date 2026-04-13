C7F Welcomes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Surface Warfare Squadron 6

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Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Jo Takemasa, commodore, Surface Warfare Squadron 6 and JMSDF members participate in a tour aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)