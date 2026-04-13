Utah National Guard welcomes new Infantry Unit

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Utah National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, delivers remarks during the activation ceremony of the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Camp Williams. The 1-204th Infantry Regiment falls under the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade with elements based in Ogden, Logan, Tooele, and St. George. Infantrymen assigned to the unit are equipped with modern platforms, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, designed to increase speed and mobility on the battlefield. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)