374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan

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A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Wing drops off supplies to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. The 374th AW delivered over 34,640 pounds of food, water, equipment and supplies to Saipan residents in the Northern Marianas Islands Territory. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to Typhoon Sinlaku-impacted areas across the Southwest Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)