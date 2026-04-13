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    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan [Image 4 of 4]

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    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Air Wing drops off supplies to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2026. The 374th AW delivered over 34,640 pounds of food, water, equipment and supplies to Saipan residents in the Northern Marianas Islands Territory. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to Typhoon Sinlaku-impacted areas across the Southwest Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9623886
    VIRIN: 260418-F-VX152-1212
    Resolution: 4416x2960
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan
    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan
    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan
    374th Air Wing flies typhoon relief supplies to Saipan

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    typhoon
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    C-130J Hercules
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    TyphoonSinlaku

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