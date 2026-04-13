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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade [Image 14 of 20]

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    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sabri Johnson, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrols during the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9623665
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-LK770-1581
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade
    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol during the National Cherry Blossom Parade

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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