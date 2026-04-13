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    Warrior: Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett [Image 1 of 2]

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    Warrior: Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett, Keesler Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses for a group photo with 81st Training Wing leadership and Keesler OMRS staff during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 15, 2026. As the noncommissioned officer in charge and the sole independent duty medical technician for the student health clinic, Garrett oversees six staff members, technician scheduling, and coordinates occupational health, immunizations and ancillary services. He is also responsible for directing primary care in support of 7,000 active-duty personnel and 28,000 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9623419
    VIRIN: 260415-O-BD983-3377
    Resolution: 4123x3002
    Size: 1017.64 KB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior: Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrior: Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett
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