Warrior: Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Garrett, Keesler Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses for a group photo with 81st Training Wing leadership and Keesler OMRS staff during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 15, 2026. As the noncommissioned officer in charge and the sole independent duty medical technician for the student health clinic, Garrett oversees six staff members, technician scheduling, and coordinates occupational health, immunizations and ancillary services. He is also responsible for directing primary care in support of 7,000 active-duty personnel and 28,000 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)