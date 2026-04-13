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    Keesler maintains mission readiness [Image 8 of 8]

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    Keesler maintains mission readiness

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    A Security Forces patch is worn as U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing check in at the security desk during a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 16, 2026. The drill validated the installation’s ability to generate forces, sustain operations and respond to evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9623378
    VIRIN: 260416-F-BD983-1229
    Resolution: 5144x3560
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, Keesler maintains mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness
    Keesler maintains mission readiness

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