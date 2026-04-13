A Security Forces patch is worn as U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing check in at the security desk during a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 16, 2026. The drill validated the installation’s ability to generate forces, sustain operations and respond to evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9623378
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-BD983-1229
|Resolution:
|5144x3560
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Keesler maintains mission readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.