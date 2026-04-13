Keesler maintains mission readiness

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A Security Forces patch is worn as U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing check in at the security desk during a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 16, 2026. The drill validated the installation’s ability to generate forces, sustain operations and respond to evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)