Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d AW command chief, speak to wing representatives for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration program at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 17, 2026. Commanders and leaders play a critical role in assuring that Reserve Service members and their families attend Yellow Ribbon events where they can access information on health care, education and training opportunities, financial, and legal benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9623240
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-OF631-1080
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.