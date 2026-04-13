302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training

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Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d AW command chief, speak to wing representatives for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration program at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 17, 2026. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of War-wide effort to promote the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members, their families and communities, by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)