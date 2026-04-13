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    302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training [Image 2 of 3]

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    302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d AW command chief, speak to wing representatives for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration program at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 17, 2026. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of War-wide effort to promote the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members, their families and communities, by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9623236
    VIRIN: 260416-F-OF631-1065
    Resolution: 6291x3465
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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