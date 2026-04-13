302d Airlift Wing Hosts National Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Representative Training

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Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d AW command chief, speak to wing representatives for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration program at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Apr. 17, 2026. Yellow Ribbon Representatives from across the country participated in this training to better their understanding and effectiveness when advocating for the program at their respective units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)